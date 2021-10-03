Lenora Miller, Kansas City food service manager and caretaker, dies at 69

Lenora Miller died peacefully on Sept. 21 surrounded by family. She was 69. Submitted

Editor’s note: This feature is part of a weekly focus from The Star meant to highlight and remember the lives of Black Kansas Citians who have died.

Lenora Miller dedicated her life to serving community, family and friends.

“Many would agree she was a healer and caregiver,” Tyekesha Miller, Lenora’s daughter said.

For over a decade, Miller worked with children with special needs in the Kansas City Public Schools district at the R.J. Delano School. There she worked as the food service manager.

“She just wanted to help everyone even if it was cooking a good soul food meal for them,” Tykesha said.

Family says Miller was an inspiration and blessing to many students and co-workers at the school.

“She had a caring and loving heart,” Tykesha said. “Her presence alone would make any bad day better.”

Miller died peacefully on Sept. 21 at Lee’s Summit Medical Center, surrounded by family. She was 69.

Born to Leroy and Catherine Davis on March 20, 1952 in Holly Grove, Ark., Miller was the sixth of twelve children. She attended Holly Grove Vocational High School.

She moved to Kansas City, Missouri, in 1970 where she met and married her late husband, William Miller, on August 12, 1984. The couple had two daughters, Tenesha and Tyekesha Miller.

Miller was raised in the church, accepting Christ at a very early age. She later became a member of Faith Tabernacle Deliverance Ministry.

“She spent enjoyable time studying the Word of God, praising Him and just grooving to gospel music,” Tykesha said.

Miller’s family says she was well known for her sweet spirit and always helping others. When she retired from the school district, she continued working for Little Sisters of the Poor, serving as a food service manager there as well. The organization, founded in 1839 by Saint Jeanne Jugan, aims to serve the elderly poor in over 30 countries.

“After her retirement, she could not just rest and focus on herself,” Tykesha said. “She continued caring and blessing those at Little Sisters of the Poor. She enjoyed helping such a delicate community.”

Family says cooking was one of Miller’s many passions.

“Her favorite meal to cook was smothered chicken, sweet potatoes and cabbage,” Tykesha said.

In addition to serving up a good meal, family says Miller also enjoyed spending time traveling, shopping and attending family gatherings, but most importantly spending time with her ten grandchildren.

Her family says she was a beloved mother, sister, and granny.

“Anyone’s favorite memories of her would include those moments she spent with family where she would smile so beautifully, laugh so loud, and just share her words of wisdom and encouragement,” Tykesha said.

Tykesha says her mother’s wisdom and encouragement taught others about forgiving as well.

“She would see the best in people and just love no matter what,” Tyeksha said.

Miller was proceeded in death by her husband, William Miller of 36 years, father, Leroy Davis, mother, Catherine Davis, and brothers, Clarence Davis, Larry Davis and Leroy Davis Jr.

She is survived by daughters Tenesha Miller and Tyekesha Miller; five sisters, Christine Martin, Jewestine Robinson, Shirley Locke, Emma Johnson, and Linda Smith. Three brothers, Albert Davis, Van Davis, and Paul Davis. Ten special grandchildren that meant the world to her, one aunt, Gurtie Williams, and a host of nieces and nephews.

Other remembrances

Yolanda Brockman

Yolandra Diane Brockman was born in Kansas City, Kansas, on Oct. 30, 1969, to Isaac Brockman and Margaret Jean Randle.

Brockman was baptized at the Eighth Street Baptist Church as a child. She participated in the Sun Beams Youth Organization, Red Circle, Upward Climb, Sunday school, and both the youth and teenage choirs.

She was a graduate of Wyandotte High School. She received her associate’s degree from Kansas City, Kansas Community College in accounting. She worked in the banking industry at Commerce Bank from 1994 to 1997 and at Direct Security Services in office management from 2005 to 2009.

Family says Brockman was a very talented artist who could print calligraphy and had a knack for stylish dressing, braiding and cornrowing hair that could match any hairstylist.

Her family says she was also active in the community as a participant in 4-H through K-State Research and Extension and president of Residents Association for Kansas City, Kansas Housing Authority from 2009 to 2013.

Other community activities included summer lunch programs & organizing Toys for Tots. Family says Brockman was instrumental in organizing and rounding up children in her neighborhood and making sure they attended Vacation Bible School for seven years.

She was a friendly outgoing, woman who yearned to make a difference with other mothers in her neighborhood. As a youth she was adopted as a little sister by Lillian Bittaye through The Boys and Girls Club.

She is survived by her children Cebastian Thibodo, Cameron Thibodo, Devonte Hines, Deron Hines, Demond Hines, Diamond Hines, Destiny Hines, Dakota Hines and Kennedy Hines; grandchildren, Deron Hines ll and Karmoni Jones; mother, Margaret Randle; brother, Anthony Brockman; niece, Armani Brockman and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins from families of Brockman’s & Lasley’s.

Christopher Burnett, Sr.

Christopher Lawrence Burnett, Sr., was born on May 4, 1987 to Kim and Carolyn Burnett. He grew up in Olathe, Kansas, where he attended school in the Olathe School District. He graduated in 2005 from Olathe North High School.

After high school he attended Highland Community College on a football scholarship. He was currently working on his teaching degree at Johnson County Community College, where he made the Dean’s list last semester while working as a para educator at Olathe East High School.

Family says Burnett loved football. He played from 2nd to 7th grade on the Olathe North Eagles team with Coach Dave Svadja. He played with Oregon Trail Jr. High in grades 8 and 9, the Olathe North High School team from 10th to 12th grade and at Highland Community College as a freshman. He also played semi-pro for the Midwest Titans for 6 years.

His family says he was a well-loved coach. He coached little league flag football, middle school at Santa Fe, and high school at Olathe Northwest and Olathe East.

Burnett’s family says he had a desire to help young men. He used the game of football as a tool to mentor and shine light on the stresses that young Black men face in the community and to create a space for them to grow. Being part of a team enabled him to accomplish these goals and be an example to this current generation.

He is survived by his wife, Ashley, his four children LaDaya, LaKeisa, Jasmine and Chris Jr.; his parents, Kim and Carolyn Burnett; sister, Cierra Fuel; brother, Duncan; nieces and nephews, Devion ,Kaliyah, Baby Jay and Aviel; aunt; Sharon Duncan; The Henderson family, The Hamilton family, Godchildren and a hosts of relatives, friends and players.