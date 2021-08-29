Tracye Smith, beloved Kansas City social worker, dies at 51

Tracye Smith Contributed photo

Editor’s note: This feature is part of a weekly focus from The Star meant to highlight and remember the lives of Black Kansas Citians who have died.

Tracye Smith, a social worker in Kansas City, was known by her magnetic ability to connect with others. She was a true miracle worker.

In April, Smith was honored with the Support Staff of the Year award for Center School District, where she was a social worker at Indian Creek Elementary.

“Ms. Smith, do you have just a second,” a familiar voice said while another colleague hid behind the corner with a bouquet of flowers and a balloon with the word “congratulations” written on it.

“We want to surprise you,” Dr. Angela Price, principal of Indian Creek Elementary in Kansas City, said. “You have been selected as the Support Staff of the district.”

Eyes wide open with shock, Smith expressed her gratitude.

“It’s such an honor. I get to come to work every single day and do what I love to do,” Smith said in the heartwarming video posted on the Center School District’s Facebook page.

Smith died on Aug. 24. She was 51 years old.

“She always had a soft heart and always wanted to be the one to solve the problem and help the person get them out of uncomfortable situation,” said Joyce Johnson, Smith’s mother.

Family says Smith could relate to anyone — on any level.

“She had an excellent way with children,” George Johnson, Smith’s father, said. “She was a good reader with people, which gave her the ability to know how to respond.”

Appreciated, happy and special are just a few words Smith’s students used to describe her impact on their lives.

She was a bridge builder and connector who always had a smile and dedicated her life to advocating on behalf of the betterment of others.

Born to George and Joyce Johnson on May 29, 1970, she is the second of three children.

“I liked being Tracye’s little sister,” Terri LeBlanc said. “She was a gentle person, but she was fiercely protective of her family.”

Trayce Smith Contributed photo

Smith graduated from O’hara High School in Kansas City in 1988. She later attended Central Missouri State University (now the University of Central Missouri), where she received her bachelor’s degree. In the 90s, she returned to school, attending the University of Kansas. There, she received her master’s in social work.

Tracye Smith school photo Contributed photo

“She had empathy for others,” LeBlanc said. “She had a special heart for helping people and understanding people.”

Smith’s office at Indian Creek Elementary remains decorated with phrases such as “be amazing today” and “you’re stronger than you believe” posted on the wall.

“She was a very positive person,” Price, the principal, said. “She always believed in affirmations.”

Smith’s positive energy was contagious. Family says not only was she in the business of caring for others, but she was also one who stressed the importance of self care.

“She was a very spiritual person,” her father, George Johnson, said. “She was my free-spirit.”

Tracye Smith Contributed photo

Johnson said Smith lived life on the adventurous side. Her siblings would agree.

“She was always the one who would tell me if there was something I wanted to do that went against the grain to do it. That was the free spirit in her,” LeBlanc said.

In Smith’s later years, she was into motorcycles, traveling across the United States with her fiancé.

“They went to Minneapolis. It was Prince themed. They went to his estate, and they had matching jackets,” LeBlanc said. “Growing up we were team Prince. I’ve watch Purple Rain so many times,” she added with a laugh.

Smith’s family describes her as a good mother, a great woman and a great sister.

“She was always the one who would write the notes and the letter. A lot of people just send a card and sign their name. She always had a message and spoke from her heart,” LeBlanc said.

Family says her legacy will forever be carried on by the generation of lives she has impacted.

“People loved her and appreciated her,” Smith’s mom, Joyce Johnson, said.

Smith is survived by her parents, George and Joyce Johnson; one sister, Therese LeBlanc; one brother, Timothy Johnson, Fiancé, Heath Porter; children, Alijah Smith, Alexander Smith and Amari Smith; step-daughter, Makaila Gause; granddaughter, Avrielle; step-granddaughter, Malani, and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Other remembrances

Rudolph Bobby Jackson Jr.

Rudolph Bobby Jackson Jr. Contributed photo

Rudolph Bobby Jackson Jr. was born on May 5, 1930, in Kansas City to Rudolph Jackson Sr. and Pearl Ransom.

Jackson attended Pentecostal Church of God in Christ, where he participated in praise and worship.

He died on July 26 at the age of 91.

On July 6, 1954, he enlisted in the United States Army. He served in Germany, receiving an Occupational Medal. He served his country for eight years.

Jackson married Charlene Cowley on May 6, 1980. He took on the role of dad for three of her four sons. Paul, Patrick and Raymond Cowley.

Family says Jackson loved each as his own and always generously provided support for them.

He played the organ, piano and guitar.

He loved fountains, decorating and painting. He did several portraits of family members and participated in an art show. He sold most of his paintings.

Jackson was employed at Kansas City Life Insurance as a custodian. Family says he took pride in polishing the main entry hall floors.

After retiring from Kansas City Life, he worked for Commerce Bank as a security officer.

He is survived by his loving wife; Charlene Jackson; her four sons Paul Cowley, Patrick Cowley, Richard White and Raymond Cowley; Brother-in-Law, Esque Martin Oakland; Maxine Lewis, Celcia Johnson; John Cowley and Charles Cowley; Grandsons, Raymond Cowley II, Jaylen Cowley, Jaden Cowley; Granddaughters, Riqika White, Zaria Craig, Jayla Cowley and Makala Cowley. A host of family, friends and coworkers..

Jolynn Brown

Jolynn Brown Contributed photo

Jolynn Brown was born to Malcolm and Isabelle Smith on Nov. 16, 1953, in Kansas City.

She graduated from Lincoln High School.

Brown died on Aug. 6 at age 67.

She married Michael Brown in 1972. They had one son together.

Brown worked for the University of Kansas Medical Center for 23 years as an operating room technician.

Family says she enjoyed serving and helping others. She enjoyed helping others so much that she became a bone marrow and tissue donor.

She was a member of the Community Fellowship Church of Jesus Christ for over 24 years. There, she served as an usher for more than 20 years.

She is survived by her husband, Michael Brown, her son, Craig Brown; one granddaughter Lesha Brown; three great-grandchildren; Shanae, Anthony and Antonio; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.