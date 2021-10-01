Local

Overland Park police seek help to find 35-year-old man missing for two days

Overland Park police are asking for help with finding Adam C. Scott, a 35-year-old man missing since he left work earlier this week.
Adam C. Scott, of Overland Park, was last seen Wednesday and police have been trying to contact him for a welfare check without success, Sgt. Tim Tinnin said in a statement on Friday night. Scott suffers from medical conditions that require attention, police say.

Scott stands 6-foot-1 and weighs approximately 195 pounds, according to police. He drives a black Honda Accord with Kansas license plates: 676FKD.

The department is asking anyone with information related to Scott’s whereabouts to contact Overland Park police by phone at 913-895-6300.

