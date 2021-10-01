One person killed in Kansas City, Kansas accident involving two cars, police say

One person has died following a two-car crash in Kansas City, Kansas on Thursday night, according to police.

Police were called to the intersection of the 18th Street Expressway and Kansas Avenue for an injury accident around 11:46 p.m., officer Marshee London, a police spokeswoman, said in a statement. Three people were taken to the hospital with injuries and one died there, London said.

Police did not immediately disclose the identity of the person killed in the crash.

The Traffic Division of Kansas City, Kansas police is investigating the crash. The department is encouraging anyone with information to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.