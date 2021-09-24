Funeral services to be held Friday for slain Independence officer Blaize Madrid-Evans

Funeral services for Blaize Madrid-Evans, an Independence police officer who was killed during an exchange of gun fire with a man sought on a parole violation, will be held Friday morning in Independence.

Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m., Friday at the Community of Christ Church auditorium at the Community of Christ Church auditorium, 1001 W. Walnut Street in Independence. The services are open to the public.

Following the funeral, a procession will leave the church heading east on Walnut Street to South Memorial Drive. It will then turn north to Independence Police Headquarters, 223 N. Memorial Drive, where the procession will pause for a moment of silence.

The procession will then travel West on Truman Road to Winner Road, where it will go north to East Winner Road/U.S. 24 highway. It will then proceed west to Mount Washington Cemetery at 614 S. Brookside Ave., Independence.

Graveside services will be conducted at the cemetery. There will be a final radio call and flyover by police and medical aircraft.

The funeral will not be publicly livestreamed, although city employees who are unable to attend will be able to view a livestream of the the service.

The Independence police officer who was shot and critically wounded on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, has been identified as Blaize Madrid-Evans, 22. Independence Police Department

Madrid-Evans, who grew up in Smithville, had only been on patrol for 18 days when he and his field training officer responded to a residence in the 2400 block of South Northern Boulevard on a tip that a suspect, later identified as Cody L. Harrison, was inside the residence.

Harrison fired a handgun at them, striking Madrid-Evans. The other officer returned fired, shooting Harrison, according to authorities. Madrid-Evans was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead several hours later. Harrison died at the scene.

Madrid-Evens, who was engaged, graduated from the Kansas City Regional Police Academy in July.

On Sunday, Springfield police officer Mark Priebe received a new kidney that was donated by Madrid-Evans, who was an organ donor. Priebe began dialysis in July when his kidneys began to fail, the result of a 2020 crash outside police headquarters that also left him paralyzed.

Visitation for the fallen officer was held Thursday evening at the Community of Christ Church auditorium, where dozens of U.S. flags flew. Many of those paying respects were first responders, including police officers, emergency medical personnel and firefighters.

People arrive for the visitation services for Independence Police Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans at Community of Christ Auditorium in Independence Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. Jill Toyoshiba jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

Among those attending Thursday’s visitation was Lt. Curt Ringgold of the Springfield Police Department who said that if he had the chance he would give Madrid-Evans “a great, big hug” as thanks for donating his kidneys to Priebe.