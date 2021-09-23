Services for Independence officer killed in line of duty to be held Thursday, Friday

Services for Blaize Madrid-Evans, an Independence police officer who was killed during an exchange of gun fire with a man sought on a parole violation, will be held Thursday and Friday.

The visitation for Madrid-Evans, 22, will take place from 5 to 8 p.m., Thursday at the Community of Christ Church auditorium, 1001 W. Walnut Street in Independence.

Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m., Friday at the Community of Christ Church auditorium.

Following the funeral, a procession will leave the church heading east on Walnut Street to South Memorial Drive. It will then turn north to Independence Police Headquarters, 223 N. Memorial Drive, where the procession will pause for a moment of silence. The procession will then travel West on Truman Road to Winner Road, where it will go north to East Winner Road/U.S. 24 highway. It will then proceed west to Mount Washington Cemetery at 614 S. Brookside Ave., Independence.

Graveside services will be conducted at the cemetery. There will be a final radio call and flyover by police and medical aircraft

The services are open to the public. The funeral will not be publicly livestreamed, although city employees who are unable to attend will be able to view a livestream of the the service.

On Wednesday, Independence police released a statement from his family that said:

“We would like to take a moment to thank the Independence and surrounding communities for their overwhelming love and emotional support during this incredibly difficult time. Knowing Blaize’s kidney has gone to help another police officer brings us an incredible level of comfort and peace. Also knowing many other lives are being impacted by his decision to be an organ donor helps as well.”

On Sunday, Springfield police officer Mark Priebe received a new kidney that was donated by Madrid-Evans, who was an organ donor. Priebe began dialysis in July when his kidneys began to fail, the result of a 2020 crash that also left him paralyzed.

Madrid-Evans, who grew up in Smithville, had only been on patrol for 18 days when he and his field training officer responded to a residence in the 2400 block of South Northern Boulevard on a tip that a suspect, later identified as Cody L. Harrison, was inside the residence.

Harrison fired a handgun at them, striking Madrid-Evans. The other officer returned fired, shooting Harrison, according to authorities. Madrid-Evans was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead several hours later. Harrison died at the scene.

Madrid-Evens, who was engaged, graduated from the Kansas City Regional Police Academy in July.