Protesters call for removal of sex education book at Cass County Public Library

The Cass County Public Library in Harrisonville is shown in this Google Maps view from July 2021. Google Maps

Protesters Tuesday called for a sex education book to be removed from the shelves of the Cass County Public Library.

The book “It’s Perfectly Normal” by Robie Harris addresses puberty and sexuality. It’s intended for readers age 10 and up.

But a group of protesters who attended the library’s board of trustees meeting in Harrisonville characterized the book as inappropriate and pornographic.

Board of Trustees member Roger Toomey said the book was placed in the nonfiction area in an age appropriate section of the library. Controversy surrounding the book has caused demand for it to go up, he added.

The protesters first voiced their concerns at last month’s meeting.

No action was taken at Tuesday’s meeting, Board of Trustees president Becky Klein said in an email Wednesday.