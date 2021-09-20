Kansas City firefighters are on the scene of a blaze at a Waldo church

A Kansas City Fire Department truck Facebook/Kansas City Missouri Fire Department

Firefighters are battling a fire at a Waldo church in Kansas City.

Members of the Kansas City Fire Department responded to a blaze at the Keystone United Methodist Church near the intersection of West 74th Street and Wornall Road late Monday morning.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, said Jason Spreitzer, a spokesman for the Kansas City Fire Department.

The church has made its home in Waldo since 1908, according to the church’s website.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.