Kansas City firefighters are on the scene of a blaze at a Waldo church
Firefighters are battling a fire at a Waldo church in Kansas City.
Members of the Kansas City Fire Department responded to a blaze at the Keystone United Methodist Church near the intersection of West 74th Street and Wornall Road late Monday morning.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, said Jason Spreitzer, a spokesman for the Kansas City Fire Department.
The church has made its home in Waldo since 1908, according to the church’s website.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
