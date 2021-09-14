Need emergency rental assistance in Kansas City? Here’s what you need to know

Members of KC Tenants chanted “every eviction is an act of violence” and barricaded the doors of the Jackson County Courthouse downtown. The group wants the circuit court to stop evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic. rsugg@kcstar.com

Kansas City is opening a new center to help tenants get access to emergency rental assistance funds. If you need help, or know someone in need, here’s what you should know.

Where to get help?

The Kansas City Emergency Rental Assistance Center is located in the Housing and Community Development Department offices at 4400 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

What’s the help for?

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The center will help speed up the distribution of Federal Emergency Relief Act Program funding to tenants in need.

When to go?

The center will open at 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17.

Why is Kansas City doing this?

The city has distributed nearly 75%, or $10.2 million, of its federal funding since Aug. 30. Almost 2,400 households have received an average of $4,249, according to a news release from the city. The city received $14.8 million. A month ago, the city had distributed about 57% of its funding.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“The biggest challenge issue we have in processing applications is incorrect or insufficient information, so this will help us process the applications faster and get the money out faster to those who need it most,” Jennifer Tidwell, interim director of the Housing and Community Development Department, said.

Last month, the Kansas City Council passed a resolution designed to speed up the distribution of rental assistance. Among the requirements of that resolution: a one-stop processing and call center to speed up the distribution process. The resolution also directed the city manager to hire or reassign staff to assist in distributing the funds and ensure agencies the city has contracted with to distribute the funds are moving quickly.

How to get help

The center will be open by appointment only on Sept. 17 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Masks are required.

Starting Sept. 20, you can make appointments on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m, as well as on Thursdays from 1-6 p.m.

To make an appointment, call 816-513-4501.

Here’s what you should bring with you to your appointment:

Identification (driver’s license, birth certificate, etc.)

Proof of Residency

Proof of Income (pay stub, W-2 forms, 2020 tax return)

Documentation of Need

To apply for assistance, visit https://gkcassistanceprogram.org/.

Need more information?

The city will host three information sessions about the application. Those will take place at Manual Career Technical High School at 1215 E. Truman Road from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 25, Oct. 2 and Oct. 9.