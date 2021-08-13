Kansas City mayor’s Chief of Staff John Stamm to leave office in early September

City Hall in downtown Kansas City Star file photo

John Stamm, chief of staff for Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, is leaving the mayor’s office next month.

Lucas wrote in an email on Friday that Stamm, who has had the position for the last two years, will leave the role on Sept. 3.

Stamm led the mayor’s office in working with area health leaders on vaccine access, the region’s COVID-19 response, working with economic development groups to develop affordable housing, pushing toward equitable development and “to bring an end to the wasteful economic development border war.”

Stamm also appointed more women and diverse leaders to various board and commission and chairperson roles than “any time prior in Kansas City’s history,” Lucas wrote.

Stamm will be moving to St. Louis where his wife lives.

“I am proud of his work for his hometown and thank him for the years of commitment to Kansas City and my office,” Lucas wrote.

Morgan Said, the current deputy chief of staff, will take over as chief of staff. Melesa Johnson, special advisor to Lucas, will be the new deputy chief of staff.

“We’ve got an ambitious agenda ahead of us the next two years,” Said said in a statement.. “Kansas Citians should expect to see a continued emphasis from our office on combating violent crime and building police-community relations; working toward a full COVID-19 recovery; improving delivery of basic City services; funding Kansas City’s Housing Trust Fund; completing the new airport terminal project; and so much more.”

Said joined the mayor’s team as communications director at the beginning of Lucas’ term. She previously was the press secretary Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran in D.C.