Kansas City police search for two boys under 13 years old last seen Friday night

Police are asking the public for help with locating two boys under 13 years old who were last seen Friday night.

Dion and Dwaun Daniel were last seen at about 8 p.m. Friday walking away from 8300 Blue Ridge Blvd. They were last spoken to at 11 p.m., police said.

Dion, 12, was last seen wearing black shorts, a black Champion T-shirt, white socks and slides. Dwaun, 11, was last seen wearing gray shorts with a red stripe on them, a white T-shirt, white socks and slides.

The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is encouraging anyone with information of their whereabouts to call 911.