Driver killed in crash on U.S. 71 Highway at Gregory Boulevard in Kansas City

One person was killed in a crash Friday on U.S. 71 Highway in Kansas City.

The incident was reported at 8:40 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway at Gregory Blvd., the Kansas City Police Department said in a news release.

A white Dodge Grand Caravan failed to turn where the highway curved and drove off the road to the left, striking a large tree.

The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was extricated and transported to a hospital.

Shortly after arriving, the driver was pronounced dead, the police department said.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.