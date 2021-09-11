Local
Driver killed in crash on U.S. 71 Highway at Gregory Boulevard in Kansas City
One person was killed in a crash Friday on U.S. 71 Highway in Kansas City.
The incident was reported at 8:40 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway at Gregory Blvd., the Kansas City Police Department said in a news release.
A white Dodge Grand Caravan failed to turn where the highway curved and drove off the road to the left, striking a large tree.
The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was extricated and transported to a hospital.
Shortly after arriving, the driver was pronounced dead, the police department said.
