Shanteria ‘Teri’ Douglas, community activist, died on Aug. 24

Editor’s note: This feature is part of a weekly focus from The Star meant to highlight and remember the lives of Black Kansas Citians who have died.

Shanteria Mosley-Douglas “had open arms for everybody,” her daughter said.

In 2019, Mosley-Douglas lost her youngest son, Cameron Douglas, to homicide. Her smile never faded, family said. She persevered through the hard time with grace.

“She didn’t miss a beat after my brother was murdered,” Bria Douglas said. “Her mindset during that time was if we don’t do it, then who will.”

In an effort to seek justice for her son and raise awareness of those suffering the loss of a loved one by homicide, Mosley-Douglas along with her son’s father Frank Douglas started a nonprofit, Heart of the Father Initiative. The organization served as a resource to help families dealing with homicide and understand the steps to seek justice.

Douglas says that after the loss of her brother, her mother continued to persevere even as her own health began to decline.

Mosley-Douglas died Aug. 24, after losing her battle with COVID-19. She was 50 years old.

Born in Kansas City to Ricky Douglas and Peggye Jo Mosley on Feb. 17, 1971, Mosley-Douglas was affectionately known as “Teri” and “Teri-Beri”.

Mosley-Douglas attended school at Melcher Elementary, Nowlin Middle, and graduated from Van Horn High School in 1989. She furthered her education at Concorde Career Center, receiving her certificate as a Medical Assistant.

“She was selfless and always willing to help other people,” Bria Douglas said.

Douglas says her mother worked at Apria HealthCare, where her time and service was valued.

Music was the universal language in the Mosley Douglas family. For Mosley-Douglas, singing was her pride and joy.

“She was an alto,” Bria Douglas said.

She sang for the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, These Are They choir and Voices of Revelations, family said

“She was very active in the church community, always hosting them at the house,” Douglas said. “It’d be nobody but the choirs,” she added with a laugh.

Mosley-Douglas traveled with the young adult choirs, driving at times 24 hours to sing and bring the gospel to Orlando, Florida and Minneapolis, Minnesota.

“I think that molded her and helped her to understand that we needed the foundation of Christ in our upbringing,” Douglas said.

Led to Christ at an early age by her grandmother, Bessie Dukes, Mosley-Douglas attended Missionary Baptist Church as a child. In her adulthood, she became the second charter member of Beth-Judah Ministries Church of God in Christ, and later became a member at Deliverance Temple Church of God in Christ.

Music was just one of many ways Mosley Douglas lifted the spirits of others. A natural social butterfly, throughout her lifetime, she’d impact many with how genuine she was and her ability to create long lasting, healthy relationships.

In 2017, Mosley Douglas was diagnosed with Polycystic kidney disease. She became an active ambassador for the National Kidney Foundation, orchestrating teams to participate in the annual Kidney Walk in 2017 and 2018. Over 75 of her family and friends rallied on her behalf.

“My mom was the epitome of strength and love,” Dominique Mosley, Mosley-Douglas’ son, said.

Mosley-Douglas receive a new kidney in 2019, family said.

Being a part of the National Kidney Foundation was a huge aspect of Mosley-Douglas’ life. Family said the organization was near and dear to her heart, helping to raise aware within the community about the organization to raise money for others in need.

While she enjoyed being a voice for many, family said her biggest enjoyment was being “Nana” to her three grandchildren; Rashad and Dy’mond Mosley and Milani Douglas.

“They were her pride and joy,” Douglas said.

Mosley-Douglas is survived by her son, Dominique Mosley and her daughter, Bria Douglas; her grandchildren, Rashad Mosley, Dy’mond Mosley, and Milani Douglas; her mother, Peggye Jo Mosley and father, Ricky Douglas; her brother, Christopher Mosley; two nieces, Leandra Herron and Crislyn Mosley; nephew, Christopher Mosley, Jr.; and a host of other family and friends.

Other remembrances

Deacon Anderson Smith

Anderson Smith

Deacon Anderson Smith, a U.S. Army veteran and member of Laymen’s movement, died on Aug. 26. He was 98.

Smith was born on August 17, 1923 to George Smith Sr. and Ada Smith in Vian, Oklahoma. Smith was the third of four siblings.

His early years of education were in Vian, but after moving to Kansas City, Kansas, he graduated from Sumner High School class of 1942. While at Sumner, he met Helen Inez Young, whom he married in 1943 and had two children: Bonnie and Stanley Smith.

He later, in 1953, married Louella Singleton, with whom he had a son, Cornelius.

Smith served two years in the United States Army during WWII and was honorably discharged with the rank of sergeant.

He was a member of the Eight Street Baptist Church in Kansas City, KS. Smith was a part of Sunday School and the Young Adult Choir. He was ordained as a Deacon in 1959 and appointed to the Board of Trustees in 1961.

He worked as a laborer-foreman for Bennett Construction Co. He retired in 1988, becoming the oldest retiree of the AFL-CIO, Local 264 with a membership of 75yrs.

Family said he was always one to encourage people. He would say, “It doesn’t take anything away from you to encourage someone.” He also never met a stranger, family said. If he had met someone for the first time, he’d affectionately call them “son” or “daughter.”

Smith is survived by, his two sons, Stanley A. Smith and Cornelius G. Smith; four grandsons, Adrion Smith, Leslie Saunders II, Parris Smith and Dominique Smith; two granddaughters, Charnita Gill and Roberta Anderson-Mabry; and a host of great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins and countless loving friends.

Rosie McGautha

Rosie McGautha

Rosie Marie Conway McGautha, education and community leader, died on Sept. 3. She was 83.

McGautha was born Jan. 18, 1938 to the union of Henry and Rosie Conway. She was the middle child of three.

She attended Kansas City, Kansas, schools, Attucks, Northeast, Sumner and Rosedale.

She married Milton McGautha, her high school boyfriend, on March 27, 1955. The two had seven children.

Family said she loved all her children and was very active in their lives. She worked with the Head Start and in the cafeteria at Sanford B. Ladd. She continued with the Kansas City School District as a Paraprofessional and bus monitor for Delano Alternative School where she retired after 25 years.

McGautha was active in the community. Family said she was the consummate shopper and loved buying items for care packets as well as canned goods for the needy. In June of 2019, she was inducted into the Phyllis Jean Brown Missionary Hall of Fame of the Missionary Baptist State Convention of Kansas for her tireless service helping and giving to others.

McGautha is survived by her daughters Marvia, Melva and Marilyn; son Marvin. Grandchildren; LaTanya, Trason, Aunika, Tyron, Marjorie, Carmesha, Marsha, Gerren, Genee, Ashley and Ramonda. She had 28 great grandchildren and 10 great-great grandchildren.