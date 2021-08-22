Gayle Gregory, Veterans Affairs advocate and self-proclaimed social butterfly, dies at 73

Gayle Gregory

Editor’s note: This feature is part of a weekly focus from The Star meant to highlight and remember the lives of Black Kansas Citians who have died.

When it came to connecting with others, Gayle Gregory, was a natural. She was a self-proclaimed social butterfly, family said, and never went anywhere without meeting new people.

Her ability to do so was likely helped by her warm and affectionate smile, which captured the attention of many, Gregory’s family said.

“She smiled at people making them feel like they were welcomed,” her son, Bryan Gregory said.

Whether in-person or over the phone, Bryan Gregory said his mother cherished linking with loved ones.

Gregory was a true socialite, Bryan Gregory said. She was well-known for hosting gatherings with family, neighbors and friends.

“She would have the whole family come down for my birthday,” he said. “She was a loving person.”

Gayle Gregory died at Liberty Health and Wellness Center in on Aug. 2. She was 73 years old.

Gregory was born on Nov. 10, 1947, to Lawrence and Velma Mays in Chicago. She was the eldest of nine children.

She graduated from Chicago’s John Marshall High School in 1965. Two years later, she married Isac Gregory, whom she had met in high school, on November 25, 1967.

Isac Gregory was in the military, drafted into the Vietnam War, and serving in Air Force reserves after active duty. Gayle Gregory traveled with him along the way.

Near the end of his service they settled in Kansas City.

The pair pursued higher education, taking advantage of the G.I. Bill, which provided educational benefits for qualifying veterans and their families.

Gayle Gregory received her degree in Medical Records Administration from the University of Kansas in Lawrence, and was already working at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center helping vets make sure they received their proper benefits.

“She wanted to work with the veterans so they could understand what they needed to get the right care and rating,” Bryan said.

Gregory was a dedicated veteran advocate, family said. She went on to be the hospital’s first Privacy Officer enforcing the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPPA).

After 33 years of working with the VA, Gregory retired, but continued working advocating on behalf of veterans, tapping into her love for interacting with others and seeing their success.

She knew everyone at the hospital and was always eager to talk with veterans to help in any way she could.

When she wasn’t advocating on behalf of the men and women who fought for their country, she was likely either on the dance floor or playing games such as Boggle, Scrabble, and Bid Whist.

“My parents two-stepped all of the time,” Bryan said.

Gregory is survived by her son, Bryan Gregory; grandchildren John, Michael, and Andrew; siblings Joyce, Patricia, Brenda, Marilyn, Sandra and Kenneth; nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends.

Other remembrances

Kaycee Moore-Jones

Kaycee (Collier) Moore-Jones, budding actress and Philanthropist, died on Aug. 13. She was 77.

Moore-Jones was born on Feb. 24, 1944, to Angie Mae Aker and Andrew Collier in Kansas City, Kansas.

Family said she had a spirited and daring approach to life with an energy that filled any room she stepped into.

Moore-Jones was a budding actress who starred in the 1978 film “Killer of Sheep” by acclaimed director Charles Burnett, who in 2018 received an honorary Oscar. The story depicted the realities of socioeconomic oppression on the Black community during the 1970’s.

A standout success in the film, Moore-Jones went on to star in several other films, including “Bless Their Little Hearts,” “Daughters of the Dust,” and “Ninth Street.”

While pursuing entertainment, Moore-Jones was also involved in philanthropy joining her mother’s work toward mobilizing funding and legislation for Sickle Cell patients and their families. As a result, the Kansas City chapter of the Sickle Cell Disease Association was founded in 1976. Following her mother’s inspiration, Moore-Jones presided as executive director of the chapter from 1984 to 1998.

She is survived by her two children; John Moore III and Michelle Swinton, her three grandchildren; Marque Dixon, Shanell Swinton and Charles Swinton, Jr., great-grandchildren; Cameron, Landon, Gabrielle and Nicole, and siblings Margaret Hall, Angie Ruth Wesley, Francis Collier and Jimmie Collier.

Alfred Burton

Alfred Edward Burton, Union Rep and Community Activist, died on Aug. 12. He was 82.

Burton was born June 26, 1939, to Edward Alfred Burton and Ethel Mae White-Burton in Lowemont, Kansas.

Burton lost his mother at the age of five, growing up on five acres of land with his dad and brother.

Family said he was always eager to learn, learning hard work and perseverance while working with his dad at the age of nine selling fresh vegetables at their corner store.

After moving to Kansas City, Missouri with his dad and brother, as an adult he begin working for the family business at Burton’s Auto & Burton’s Trucking.

He then begin working at Ford Motor Company where he was a Union Rep. Family says he never backed down and always saw the bigger picture. Relentless in his efforts, he fought for higher wages and better working conditions. After Ford Motor Company, he sought a better opportunity with the Board of Public Utilities where he later retired.

He was involved in church, dedicating his life to Christ at Salem Missionary Baptist Church in Kansas City, Kansas. Burton was a part of the men’s choir who he traveled with throughout the Midwest.

Active in making the community a better place to live, he worked local elections. During the 2008 election he and his wife, Lucy, personally worked the doors to get out the vote. He was happy to help in whatever way he could.

Buton is survived by his brother; James Burton; his daughters, Arshona Nelson, Pamela Burton-Botts, Etta Burton; two sons Alton Burton Sr. and Alfred Burton Jr., as well as a host of grandkids, great grandkids, nephews, nieces, cousins, and extended family.