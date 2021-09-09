Driver, two dogs killed in wrong-way crash on I-35 in Kansas City’s Northland

A female driver and two dogs in the car she was driving were killed late Wednesday in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 35 in Kansas City’s Northland, police said.

The two-vehicle crash occurred about 10 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 near Chouteau Trafficway, according to Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Witnesses told police they first saw a silver Chevrolet Aveo driving in the wrong lanes of Interstate 35/Interstate 29 near Missouri 210 highway in North Kansas City. The car was headed north in the southbound lanes, Becchina said.

The car collided almost head-on with a white Buick Encore that was headed south on I-35 near Chouteau Trafficway, he said.

The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to a hospital where she died shortly after arriving. Two dogs in her car also perished. The driver of the Buick was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The southbound lanes of I-35 were closed for about three hours while police investigated the crash.