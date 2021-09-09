Local

Driver, two dogs killed in wrong-way crash on I-35 in Kansas City’s Northland

A female driver and two dogs in the car she was driving were killed late Wednesday in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 35 in Kansas City’s Northland, police said.

The two-vehicle crash occurred about 10 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 near Chouteau Trafficway, according to Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Witnesses told police they first saw a silver Chevrolet Aveo driving in the wrong lanes of Interstate 35/Interstate 29 near Missouri 210 highway in North Kansas City. The car was headed north in the southbound lanes, Becchina said.

The car collided almost head-on with a white Buick Encore that was headed south on I-35 near Chouteau Trafficway, he said.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to a hospital where she died shortly after arriving. Two dogs in her car also perished. The driver of the Buick was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The southbound lanes of I-35 were closed for about three hours while police investigated the crash.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Robert A. Cronkleton
Robert A. Cronkleton
Robert A. Cronkleton gets up very early in the morning to bring readers breaking news about crime, transportation and weather at the crack of dawn. He’s been at The Star since 1987 and now contributes data reporting and video editing. He has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Rockhurst College, where he studied communications and computer science.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service