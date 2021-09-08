Ex-Kansas City, Kansas volleyball coach accused of sexually exploiting child

A former volleyball coach in Kansas City, Kansas is accused of sexually exploiting a child by soliciting nude photographs from a female player, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Levinson “Levi” J. Gibson, 27, of Indianapolis, surrendered to authorities on Wednesday after a warrant was issued for his arrest last month, the state agency said in a news release. Gibson previously worked for Dynasty Volleyball Academy of Kansas City, Kansas, authorities said.

A report was made to the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office outlining the accusations against Gibson in July 2020. Police searched his workplace 10 days later and Gibson resigned from his job shortly after, authorities say.

A warrant was issued Aug. 31 alleging a single count of sexual exploitation of a child. Gibson turned himself in at the Leavenworth County Jail on Wednesday afternoon and is being held there, according to the KBI.

Authorities are currently unaware of any other victims.

KBI is asking anyone with information about the case to call 1-800-KS-CRIME or submit a tip online.