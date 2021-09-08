Kansas City police ask for help locating missing 13-year-old last seen Tuesday night

Angela Buckner, 13, was last seen at about 10 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 69th Street and Bellefontaine Avenue, according to the Kansas City Police Department. The Kansas City Police Department

Kansas City police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 13-year-old girl who has been missing since Tuesday night.

Angela Buckner was last seen at about 10 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 69th Street and Bellefontaine Avenue, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Buckner is about 5-feet-3-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Buckner suffers from mental health issues and her family is worried about her safety, police said.

The department is asking anyone with information of Buckner’s whereabouts to call 911.