Liberty police seek help to find missing, endangered 90-year-old man

Police are looking for missing and endangered Bobbie Beeks, 90, of Liberty, who left his home in the 1000 block of Sherman Drive around 2 p.m. Tuesday. Liberty Police Department

Liberty police are asking the public for help with finding a missing 90-year-old man with dementia last seen leaving his home Tuesday afternoon.

Bobbie Beeks, of Liberty, left his home in the 1000 block of Sherman Drive around 2 p.m., according to police. He was driving his minivan to the barbershop, which was closed, and never returned home, police said.

Beeks was wearing a blue Royals cap, a blue pullover sweatshirt, blue jeans and black shoes. He drives a red 2012 Chrysler Town and Country with a Missouri plate: VD6U4Z. He stands 5-foot-6 and weighs approximately 145 pounds.

In addition to dementia, police say Beeks suffers from a heart condition. A statewide endangered alert has been issued seeking help to find him.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Police are encouraging anyone who sees Beeks or has information of his whereabouts to call 911 or the Liberty Police Department at 816-439-4701.