20th anniversary of 9/11: Here’s how Kansas City area is commemorating the tragedy

Area residents wishing to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks can select among local events ranging from memorial services to running for 9 hours, 11 minutes.

One of the most moving 9/11 traditions has fallen victim to the pandemic, however.

The Kansas City 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb will be a “Climb on Your Own” event. It had been scheduled for Sept. 12 with 343 firefighters (the number of firefighters killed on 9/11) climbing 110 stories at Town Pavilion downtown.

On Saturday, the 9/11 Memorial in Overland Park will once again be the site of a memorial service.

Local memorials

▪ A display of 2,977 American flags will honor 9/11 victims on the south lawn of Johnson County’s Administration Building in downtown Olathe, dedication at 8:30 a.m. Sept 9, on display through Sept. 13. jocogov.org/johnson-county-remembers.

▪ The Overland Park Fire Department will hold a service at the 9/11 Memorial (Overland Park Fire Training Center, 12401 Hemlock), 7:30 a.m. Sept. 11 (also available via livestream). 9/11 Memorial Lights will shine from sunset Sept. 10 through sunrise Sept. 12. opkansas.org/events/9-11-memorial-service.

The 9/11 Memorial in Overland Park will hold a memorial service on Sept. 11, and the 9/11 Memorial Lights will shine from sunset Sept. 10 through sunrise Sept. 12.

▪ A Patriot Day Ceremony at Lee’s Summit City Hall Plaza will honor the 9/11 victims and the military, 7:30 a.m. Sept. 11. cityofls.net.

▪ The Flag of Honor Across America Memorial Ceremony and National Day of Service at the Historic Truman Courthouse on the Independence Square will include the readings of 102 victim names along with biographical information about each one, 8:45 a.m. Sept. 11. youthcourtdayofservice.org.

▪ The Dole Institute in Lawrence, which houses two World Trade Center beams and where the poster exhibition “September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World” is on display through Sept. 19, will hold a “Music and Meditation” open house featuring reflective music, noon-4 p.m. Sept. 11. doleinstitute.org.

The Dole Institute of Politics in Lawrence will offer an open house on Sept. 11.

Other local events

▪ The Patriots’ Run at Aspiria (117th and Nall) will commemorate the 20th anniversary by offering entrants the chance to walk or run as much as they wish between noon and 9:11 p.m. Sept. 11; also, a 5K at 8:30 a.m. and half-marathon and marathon at noon ($25-$60). patriotsrun.org.

▪ Pregame skydivers and postgame fireworks will be part of the Kansas City Monarchs’ First Responders Night for Game 2 of their American Association South Division championship series, 7 p.m. Sept. 11 ($10-$45). monarchsbaseball.com.

▪ United Together: A Benefit for HeroFundUSA, with the classic rock horn band Hard@Play playing, will honor first responders at the Aztec Theater, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 11 ($20). aztecshawnee.com.

In Jefferson City

▪ Missouri’s Patriot Day will feature multiple events over two days, including a reading of those who died on 9/11 on the South Lawn of the Missouri State Capitol at 7 p.m. Sept. 10 and a parade beginning at Broadway and High streets at noon Sept. 11. visitjeffersoncity.com.

National coverage

▪ The major networks will cover live events, including family members reading the names of loved ones they lost, from Ground Zero, the Flight 93 National Memorial and other sites connected with the tragedy, 7:30 a.m. Sept. 11. 911memorial.org.