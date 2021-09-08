Chiefs will have special helmet decals Sunday as NFL recognizes 9/11 anniversary

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2020, file photo, the NFL logo is displayed at midfield during an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Giants in East Rutherford, N.J. There are some very rich people about to get a whole lot richer. Who else but NFL owners? Probably within the next week, those 32 multi-millionaires/billionaires will see their future earnings increase exponentially. The league is on the verge of extending its broadcast deals with its current partners, and with a new full-time rights holder in Amazon likely acquiring streaming rights. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, FIle) AP

Saturday will mark the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks in the United States on Sept. 11, 2001, and the NFL plans to recognize that tragic day during its opening weekend.

Prior to kickoff of the nine noon games on Sunday, “an NFL Media produced tribute video will be simulcast nationwide across CBS and Fox pregame shows to highlight what the days after 9/11 meant to America,” the league said in a news release.

Actor Steve Buscemi is the film’s narrator.

After the video, the national anthem will be performed from the National September 11 Memorial and Museum by Juliette Candela. The NFL said Candela’s father, John, lost his life on 9/11 in the World Trade Center.

“Juliette’s performance will honor her father and all others who lost their lives on that day,” the NFL said in a release.

The Chiefs game against the Browns starts at 3:25 p.m., but both teams will have “a specially designed 9/11 ribbon helmet decal.”

Twitter user Mako Mameli shared a look at the decal, which will be worn by all teams:

Coaches and team personnel on the sideline will wear 9/11 lapel pins, the NFL said. On the sideline of the Jets-Panthers and Broncos-Giants games, New York Police Department, New York Fire Department and Port Authority Police Department caps will be worn.

