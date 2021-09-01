Police identify 51-year-old woman as victim of condo fire in Overland Park

The victim of a fatal fire at an Overland Park condominium Tuesday afternoon was identified as 51-year-old Julie Ann Peterson, an Overland Park police spokesman said Wednesday.

Overland Park firefighters and police responded at about 3:20 p.m. to the fire in the kitchen of the condo in the 9500 block of Outlook Drive. The first firefighters on the scene reported smoke coming from one of the two-story condos and entered the building.

The fire was quickly extinguished, said Jason Rhodes a spokesman for the fire department. Firefighters found Peterson dead in the front room as they searched the home.

A dog also was found dead inside the condo. Neighbors said Peterson lived alone with her dog and worked in at a local antique store.

No other injuries were reported. The cause of the woman’s death and the fire are being investigated by fire officials and police.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.