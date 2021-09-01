Local

Police identify 51-year-old woman as victim of condo fire in Overland Park

The victim of a fatal fire at an Overland Park condominium Tuesday afternoon was identified as 51-year-old Julie Ann Peterson, an Overland Park police spokesman said Wednesday.

Overland Park firefighters and police responded at about 3:20 p.m. to the fire in the kitchen of the condo in the 9500 block of Outlook Drive. The first firefighters on the scene reported smoke coming from one of the two-story condos and entered the building.

The fire was quickly extinguished, said Jason Rhodes a spokesman for the fire department. Firefighters found Peterson dead in the front room as they searched the home.

A dog also was found dead inside the condo. Neighbors said Peterson lived alone with her dog and worked in at a local antique store.

No other injuries were reported. The cause of the woman’s death and the fire are being investigated by fire officials and police.

