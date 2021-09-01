Homicide victim found under tree in Kansas City, Kansas, hours after gunfire heard

Police are investigating the 30th homicide of the year in Kansas City, Kansas, after a pedestrian found the body of a shooting victim under a tree, a police spokeswoman said.

Police responded about 6:20 p.m. Tuesday to the 3100 block of Cleveland Avenue after a man’s body was found. It appeared that he was a victim of a shooting, said Nancy Chartrand, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

Neighbors had reported hearing gunfire around 4:30 p.m., but the victim was not discovered until nearly two hours later because he was under a tree in a grassy area. A pedestrian walking through the area found the victim, police said.

The victim’s identity has not been release, although police believe he is in his early 20s. No suspect information was available.

Anyone with information about the killing or who might have heard or seen anything unusual in the area around the time of the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). The case is being investigated by Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department’s Major Case Unit.