Kansas man struck and killed by semitruck on Interstate 70 in Kansas City, police say

A pedestrian was killed early Saturday after being hit by a semitruck on Interstate 70.

The incident was reported shortly before 3:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the highway at Pittman Road, the Kansas City Police Department said.

Investigators determined that a tire blew out on a Chrysler sedan. The driver stopped and got out of the vehicle.

The driver of a westbound semitruck swerved to avoid the stopped vehicle, striking the driver who was standing nearby.

The truck then drove off the shoulder and overturned onto its right side.

The truck driver was not injured, but a passenger was transported to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The pedestrian, a 28-year-old man from Osawatomie, Kansas, died at the scene, police said.

The highway was closed at Blue Ridge Boulevard for about two hours.