Driver killed after crossing center line in three-vehicle crash in Independence

One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash involving an SUV that crossed the center-line on U.S. 24 Highway in Independence.

The incident was reported about 11:30 p.m. Friday, according to Sgt. Jason Petersen with the Independence Police Department.

A white Ford Explorer was westbound on U.S. 24 Highway when it crossed the center-line and hit a maroon Subaru head-on. The Explorer continued traveling west in the eastbound lanes and struck a Chrysler minivan. The Explorer then overturned, coming to a rest on its left side.

The three occupants in the Subaru were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The driver in the Chrysler was transported to a local hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A passenger in the Explorer was transported with what appeared to be serious injuries while the driver was declared dead at the scene, Petersen said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.