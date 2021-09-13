Posh properties: Will spending $3.25 million on this Leawood home get you closer to the Mediterranean?

If your Mediterranean diet includes your taste in homes, this Leawood beauty could be yours for $3.25 million.

“When you think of Kansas City, you typically think of tudors and classic French (homes), but when you think of classic architecture, you also think of classic Mediterranean homes, which this home is,” said Marjorie Kennamore, a realtor with The Hallbrook Team, who is listing the home for sale for $3.25 million. “Kansas Citians have embraced classic Mediterraneans.”

The Hallbrook Farms estate at 11413 Meadow Ln., backs to the second fairway at Hallbrook Country Club in Leawood. It features 9,700 square feet of space custom designed for living and entertaining with four-plus spacious bedrooms, four full baths and four half-baths. Custom cabinets, as well as high-end tile and stone work, enhance the spacious and open kitchen.

Designed by Wolfgang Trost, a local architect, the home was custom built for a couple beginning in 1999 by Ambassador Homes. Over a four-year period, construction of the home progressed and the couple added many unique, high-end, custom designs and features to the home.

Located on a cul-de-sac, the mansion, which sits on a nearly one-acre treed lot, features $500,000 in landscaping, lighting and sound designed by Ochsner Hare & Hare.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The outdoor living spaces also include formal European-style gardens with specimen trees, stonescape patios, sitting and entertaining areas which are easily accessible from the home’s walkout lower level. An over-sized chess board featuring jumbo chess pieces adds to the whimsy of the backyard garden. Kennamore said the patio is large enough to add an Olympic-sized swimming pool if one desired.

Luwdowici clay tiles, a roof tile with origins in Rome, adds to the charm and Mediterranean-look of the estate.

There are no shortage of amenities in the estate which includes an integrated, specialized sound system throughout the home and features a listening, or media room, a library, a main floor prime bedroom suite and a spacious, spa-like bathroom.

The lower level features a half-sized basketball court with authentic basketball hardwood and padded walls, a theater room for movie screenings, and a lighted-theater stage for performances for family and friends.

The use of custom stone, brick and tile create a unique wine cellar which features storage for 1,600 bottles of wine which can be sampled in a nearby tasting/listening room. “It is an amazing wine cellar,” said Kennamore, who added that the lower level also has a library, a hobby room, a ballet area, as well as a catering kitchen. “The lower-level has enough space for a fifth bedroom if one was needed,” Kennamore said. Floor to ceiling windows allow for expansive views from the lower level.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“I recently showed the house and it took two-and-a-half hours to cover the home and the grounds,” Kennamore said. “There are many, many details of quality. “

.“I’ve never had a property like this,” said Kennamore, a Realtor of over 40 years who is a licensed in Kansas, Missouri and Florida.