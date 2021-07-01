Posh properties: Opulence, this $4.5 million Kansas City home’s got it

If you are looking for an opulent, high-end estate, this six-bedroom, eight-bathroom chateau-like manor recently listed for sale for a cool $4.5 million.

The home at 2201 N.W. 76th St., in Kansas City, encompasses nearly 9,700 square-feet. It was custom built in 2015 by Elder Custom Homes and Design for a local business man and his wife.

Located within the Kansas City limits, the home sits on 37 acres in Platte County and is located 11 miles north of downtown, offering a 15 minute commute to the city.

According to Derek Espeer of Espeer of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Stein & Summers Real Estate, the home was built at one of the highest points in the Northland and offers panoramic views of downtown Kansas City.

“You can see the skyline while sitting in the pool or on the lanai,” said Espeer, who is the listing agent on the property. “It’s really a unique property, so it’s hard to put a price on it,” said Espeer, who has been marketing the estate in other areas of the country hoping to attract a buyer. “I do have some high-profile athletes planning to tour the property.”

Double oak doors are the centerpiece of a grand entryway that greets guests and would-be buyers. The entry is flanked by a water fountain, landscaped beds and custom concrete pillars.

The home features heated floors made from imported Italian marble and tile, as well as a grand fireplace crafted from stone imported from India.

A chef’s gourmet kitchen features high-end appliances, double freezer, walk-in pantry, granite counter tops and a Subzero ice box.

A sound system is installed throughout the home, which also has a theater room. The home offers ample space for entertaining and living on the first floor, and if guests are staying the night, they can ride the elevator to a tower apartment suite.

If outdoor entertaining is your thing, this home features a large, lighted pool, hot tub, outdoor kitchen and shower and a fire pit. Statues and fountains dot the landscape.

A four-car heated garage boasts a breezeway, complete with a car wash station setup.

The estate has a large, 28-foot deep pond stocked with fish. Espeer says wildlife roams the area.

With 37 acres, Espeer said the estate might be perfect for an equestrian business, or the property could be partially re-zoned for commercial interests. Currently, the majority of the property is zoned for agricultural use.

Watch the video above for a tour of the home.