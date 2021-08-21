Motorcyclist killed in three-vehicle crash near NE 37th and Antioch in Kansas City

A motorcyclist was killed Friday in Kansas City in a three-vehicle crash.

The incident was reported about 10:30 p.m. at N.E. 37th Street and Antioch Road.

According to the Kansas City Police Department, a GMC sports utility vehicle made a U-turn. The motorcyclist began braking, but lost control and struck the back of the SUV. The driver was ejected off the motorcycle. The motorcycle kept tumbling down the street and struck a southbound Honda Civic.

The motorcyclist was transported to a hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after he arrived, police said.

The other two drivers were not injured.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.