Local
Motorcyclist killed in three-vehicle crash near NE 37th and Antioch in Kansas City
A motorcyclist was killed Friday in Kansas City in a three-vehicle crash.
The incident was reported about 10:30 p.m. at N.E. 37th Street and Antioch Road.
According to the Kansas City Police Department, a GMC sports utility vehicle made a U-turn. The motorcyclist began braking, but lost control and struck the back of the SUV. The driver was ejected off the motorcycle. The motorcycle kept tumbling down the street and struck a southbound Honda Civic.
The motorcyclist was transported to a hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after he arrived, police said.
The other two drivers were not injured.
Comments