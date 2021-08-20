Two cops, other driver injured in crash involving Kansas City squad car, police say

Three were taken to the hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening after a Kansas City police squad car crashed into another driver at East 23rd Street and Prospect Avenue while responding to an emergency call, police said.

Two on-duty Kansas City police officers and another driver were injured Friday afternoon after a wreck that happened while a marked squad car was responding to an emergency call, according to police.

Around 4 p.m., officers were driving with lights and sirens activated in the area of the Wendell Phillips neighborhood when they crashed with another driver at East 23rd Street and Prospect Avenue, Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department, said in a statement.

All three were taken to an area hospital with injuries described by police as non-life-threatening.

Police say the other driver pulled out from a stop sign at 23rd Street as the patrol car was southbound on Prospect. The collision sent the patrol car into an electric service box and bus stop shelter on the southeast corner, police said.