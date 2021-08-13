Motorcyclist injured in crash on flooded Kansas City street after barricades removed

A motorcyclist was seriously injured riding into a flooded Kansas City street Thursday night after someone had removed barricades blocking off the roadway, a police spokeswoman said.

The crash occurred shortly before 9 p.m. near the intersection of Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard and Elmwood Avenue, said Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department. A 75-year-old Kansas City man was seriously injured but was reported to be stable at a hospital.

A preliminary investigation determined that the motorcyclist was headed west on a Harley Davidson motorcycle when he encountered high water on curve and was thrown off as the motorcycle flipped, she said.

There was about 8 inches of water covering the road at the time of the crash. Large wooden barricades had been placed across the roadway at Elmwood due to high water but someone had removed them, Foreman said.

Barricades were put back into place once the crash was cleared.

