Kansas City police searching for 31-year-old man missing since Friday night

Jerome White

Kansas City police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 31-year-old man who has been missing since Friday night.

Jerome White was last seen at about 10 p.m. Friday in the area of East Truman Road and Brooklyn Avenue, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

White was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a $ sign on it and blue jeans. He is about 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

White has been diagnosed with cerebral palsy and requires medication, police said.

If anyone sees White or knows of his whereabouts, they are asked to call 911.