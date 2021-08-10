Kansas City’s RecordBar to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination

After Kansas City implemented its mask mandate again to deal with the surge in COVID-19 cases, a handful of establishments decided to require patrons to be fully vaccinated in order to enter. For Spotlight PA

RecordBar is the latest establishment in Kansas City to require customers to provide proof of vaccination status in order to enter the establishment.

The bar, which hosts live music shows on Grand Boulevard in Kansas City’s crossroads neighborhood, announced Tuesday on its Instagram that the requirement went into effect Tuesday.

Customers who don’t have a vaccine card can be admitted if they have tested negative for COVID-19 within the last 24 hours. The bar said customers can prove they are vaccinated by showing their vaccine card, a picture of their card or a digital vaccine record from a third-party app. A customer must also show an ID that matches the name on the vaccine card.

After Kansas City implemented its mask mandate again to deal with the surge in COVID-19 cases, a few establishments decided to require patrons to be fully vaccinated in order to enter: Big Mood Natural Wines, The Ship, The KC Improv Company, Hamburger Mary’s and Woody’s last week announced they would require patrons be fully vaccinated.

In the last week, the Kansas City metro area recorded more than 5,100 new cases of COVID-19. The mask mandate, which requires mask wearing in indoor spaces in areas where social distancing isn’t possible, regardless of vaccination status, runs through Aug. 28.