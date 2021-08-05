Local

On person killed in crash on I-49 in Grandview; Highway closed at Blue Ridge Blvd.

One person was killed and three others injured in a crash involving three vehicles and a pedestrian on southbound Interstate 49 in Grandview Thursday morning, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 7 a.m. just south of Blue Ridge Boulevard, according to the highway patrol. It was not immediately known if the pedestrian was the person who had been killed. The extent of the injuries also were not available.

All southbound lanes of I-49 were closed while authorities investigated the crash and cleared the debris. Traffic was being diverted off the highway at Blue Ridge Boulevard.

Traffic on northbound I-49 in the area was congested but moving, the highway patrol said.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Robert A. Cronkleton
Robert A. Cronkleton
Robert A. Cronkleton gets up very early in the morning to bring readers breaking news about crime, transportation and weather at the crack of dawn. He’s been at The Star since 1987 and now contributes data reporting and video editing. He has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Rockhurst College, where he studied communications and computer science.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service