On person killed in crash on I-49 in Grandview; Highway closed at Blue Ridge Blvd.

One person was killed and three others injured in a crash involving three vehicles and a pedestrian on southbound Interstate 49 in Grandview Thursday morning, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 7 a.m. just south of Blue Ridge Boulevard, according to the highway patrol. It was not immediately known if the pedestrian was the person who had been killed. The extent of the injuries also were not available.

All southbound lanes of I-49 were closed while authorities investigated the crash and cleared the debris. Traffic was being diverted off the highway at Blue Ridge Boulevard.

Traffic on northbound I-49 in the area was congested but moving, the highway patrol said.