Overland Park man dies after motorcycle crash on Kansas City highway, police say

A motorcyclist has died after being severely injured in a Kansas City highway crash last week involving one other driver, according to police.

On July 20 around 6:20 p.m., Kansas City police were called to the area of Interstate 435 and Grandview Road on a reported crash between a BMW motorcycle and a 2008 Pontiac, Sgt. Jake Becchina, a department spokesman, said in an email.

The Pontiac struck the motorcycle while changing lanes on the westbound side of the interstate, Becchina said. The motorcyclist was ejected from the vehicle and taken to a hospital.

The motorcyclist has been identified by police as Darren W. Marshall, 55.