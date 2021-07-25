Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by driver on U.S. 69 in Overland Park

A pedestrian was hospitalized in critical condition Sunday after being struck by a vehicle on U.S. 69 in Overland Park, according to police.

The crash was reported about 3:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes of U.S. 69 near College Boulevard, according to the Overland Park Police Department.

Responding police officers found a pedestrian had been struck in the traffic lanes. The person was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Police did not release the person’s name Sunday.

A vehicle involved in the incident stopped at the scene, and police contacted the driver and a passenger.

Police said a second vehicle, which has not been identified, may have been involved in the incident. Anyone with information was asked to contact the police department. The police department’s non-emergency phone number is 913-895-6300.