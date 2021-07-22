Kansas City mayor: Stop drug testing for marijuana when hiring for most city jobs

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas wants City Hall to stop drug testing for marijuana for those applying for most municipal jobs.

Lucas introduced an ordinance to the Kansas City Council on Thursday that, if passed, would prohibit the city from requiring those who want a job at City Hall from submitting to drug screenings meant to detect the presence of marijuana.

The ordinance would not apply to every department. Those exempted from it include police officers, positions that require a commercial driver’s license and those jobs that involve the supervision of children, medical patients, the disabled and others who are vulnerable.

“Working to eliminate pre-employment marijuana testing from the City application process is one of several common-sense steps I’m proud my administration has taken to build an inclusive City workforce and ensure employment opportunities exist for more Kansas Citians — particularly for hourly workers who disproportionally come from Kansas City’s Black or brown communities,” Lucas said in a statement.

“Kansas City government should not freeze qualified individuals out from government jobs due to marijuana usage, especially with medicinal marijuana legalized in Missouri and recreational marijuana legalized in surrounding states.”

The ordinance comes as attitudes about marijuana use are mellowing out in Missouri and across most of the United States. Medical marijuana is now legal in Missouri. The Kansas City Council on Thursday considered a separate item regarding a request for a medical marijuana cultivation and dispensary facility.

A year ago, Lucas issued pardons for prior marijuana offenses.

Even some in local law enforcement want to relax on marijuana. Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker recently called on the Kansas City Police Department to stop recommending low-level drug infractions to her office for prosecution.

Lucas’ ordinance was referred to the city’s Special Committee for Legal Review for hearings.