Nathaniel McLaughlin Jr., community leader, former NAACP Kansas president, dies at 67

Editor’s note: This feature is part of a weekly focus from The Star meant to highlight and remember the lives of Black Kansas Citians who have died.

When election season kicked off in 2018, those driving the streets of Kansas saw a familiar face on billboards and flyers asking for their vote. That face, well respected in the sunflower state, was that of Nathaniel McLaughlin Jr.

McLaughlin is known as a leader who sought to make an impact in the communities he served, touching the lives of 365,000 Kansas residents who marched to the polls to show their unwavering support in his bid for Kansas Commissioner of Insurance.

Shy of the votes needed to win the seat, McLaughlin remained determined to fight for the betterment of others.

“Any community that he has been in, he wanted to make it better and leave some kind of mark,” Marcus McLaughlin, Nathaniel’s son, said.

McLaughlin’s political resume is decorated with positions on both a local and state level.

“He always encouraged others to take a step and be engaged by raising your voice,” Kansas Senator David Haley said. “He’s a quiet man. His approach wasn’t radical.”

McLaughlin was compassionate in tone and mighty in action toward advancing the lives of others.

McLaughlin died on June 29. He was 67 years old.

He was born on Nov. 9, 1953, in Laurinburg, North Carolina. After graduating from high school, McLaughlin attended Winston-Salem State University, receiving his bachelor’s degree. He also did undergraduate and graduate studies at Wake Forest University.

In 1980, he began working for Marriott Management Services. Over the years, he was promoted to district executive for what is now Sodexo Healthcare Services. While working for the company, he was responsible for overseeing healthcare operations in Iowa, Nebraska, Missouri, Kansas, Northeast Oklahoma, South Dakota and North Dakota. His outstanding work as the District Executive opened the door to a job opportunity in the Midwest.

In 1983, McLaughlin moved his family from North Carolina to Kansas City, Kansas.

Haley said working in corporate America in healthcare services further tipped McLaughlin’s hat to tap into the political scene.

“Coming up and being involved in various areas, he had seen or witnessed first-hand the effects of discrimination and disparatetreament,” Haley said.

McLaughlin served the community of Kansas City, Kansas, as chairman of the Wyandotte County Black Democratic Caucus. He represented the 8th district of Wyandotte County as commissioner of the Kansas City, Kansas, Housing Authority from 2005 to 2011.

“He was a social engineer in bringing about advocacy and certain areas of change,” Haley said. “He was linking up before there was a LinkedIn.”

“If somebody needed help, he was there. He was that helpful guy,” Marcus McLaughlin said.

He also served as president of the state and local NAACP chapters.

“A champion for Civil Rights, President McLaughlin represented the epitome of selfless leadership and left a legacy of compassionate service for others to follow,” Kenya Cox, president of the Kansas State Conference of NAACP Branches, wrote on the organization’s Facebook page.

McLaughlin also served his community through the Mason Lodge. Following in the steps of his father, he joined the Masonic Lodge in 1992. While a Mason, he served as a junior warden and senior warden in Prudence Lodge #6. He was elected and served as Worshipful Master of Prudence during annual elections between 1997 and 1998. In June 2013, he was elected and installed as the 39th Most Worshipful Grand Master of the Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Kansas, which was established in 1875. This is the highest honor that can be achieved by a Master Mason.

During McLaughlin’s lifetime, he was honored with awards including: the Black Man of Distinction Award from Friends of Yates, Inc., Community Involvement Honoree Award from Metropolitan Baptist Church and the Community Hero Award from Bethel SDA Church.

McLaughlin’s son, Marcus, said his father enjoyed his time leading the state of Kansas and his time as a Mason. He notes his father also loved to play golf, build cities with SimCity and cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Every game we were there rain or shine,” Marcus said, telling a childhoods story in which he won tickets to a game. “He didn’t miss a game.”

Marcus said his father will be remembered for the many lives he touched.

“It’s an eye opener to see so many people coming up to me saying how they know my dad and what he did in the community,” he said. “Makes you step up the game and realize your responsibility.”

McLaughlin is survived by his wife Renee McLaughlin; one daughter, Natalie Krugjohn; two sons, Nathaniel McLaughlin III and Marcus McLaughlin, esquire; step-children Rytina Kerns, Seneca Brown and Nezester Ponder; three sisters, Joyce McLeod, Shirley McLeod and Gloria McLaughlin; Sisters-in-law, Sheliah Hemphill and Pamela McGee; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other family members.

Other remembrances

Barbara Mott

Barbara Mott, devoted mother and caregiver, died on July 5. She was 65 years old.

Barbara Mott was born on Feb. 26, 1956, in Kansas City, Kansas.

Mott grew up in Kansas City, Missouri, graduating from Lincoln High School. She later became a nurse’s aide, working at several nursing homes. She also worked at Transilwrap Plastics and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

She married her husband, Raymond Mott, on April 10, 1980. They had three sons.

Family said Mott’s sons were her greatest joy and even as adults, she spoke to them daily. Her heart’s desire was always for the well-being and salvation of her sons.

For more than 40 years, Mott was a member of Linwood Temple. There, she was a part of the senior choir, a member of Christian Women, and the hospitality committee where she helped cook and serve food. She had hopes of starting her own cooking business.

She is survived by her husband Raymond Mott III; three sons, Raymond Mott IV, Carlos Mott, and Marcus Mott; one sister, Gail Franklin; two grandchildren, Avie Mott and Zaniah Mott; and a host of other relatives and friends.

James Flake

James Flake, Air Force veteran, died on June 30. He was 67 years old.

James Flake was born on Feb. 9, 1954, in Lilesville, North Carolina, to James and Fannie Flake. He grew up in Highpoint, North Carolina.

Flake was a member of the Air Force for four years, receiving the rank of Sergeant.

He married the love of his life, Gwendolyn, on Jan. 22, 1977.

He was a senior claims examiner for 40 Years for the Federal Government.

Family described him as a loyal member of Memorial Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Pastor T.B. Baker, now Apostle Larry and Pastor Olivia Aiken.

He is survived by his wife, Gwendolyn Flake; children, Raymonda Flake, Shawnte’ Par-ham, and Kacey McCollough; grandchildren, Richard Parham, Sharae Parham and Sharece Parham; brothers, Tony Flake, Stanley Flake; sister, Carolyn Flake; and a host of nieces, nephews, many family members and friends.

Ella Lora

Ella Lora, retired CNA, died on July 1. She was 75.

Ella Lora was born on Jan. 10, 1946, in Phoenix City, Alabama, to Alexander and Bonnie Williams Broadnax.

She grew up in Battle Creek, Michigan before moving to Kansas City where she attended Pioneer Community College.

Lora began work for Trinity Lutheran Hospital, Shalom Geriatric Center as a CNA, where she worked for thirty years. She retired in 1992.

She loved to read the Bible, travel, dance, play the piano, pray, crochet and sew.

She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Mark; son, Marcus Bland; brothers, Eddie and Larry Broadnax; sisters, Rosie Broadnax, Carroll Wilkins; grandchildren, Kreasia Bland-Henderson, Delshawn Bland, Breahna Bland, Da’Sha Bland, Marquise Bland, Willie-Ray Bland, Maliyah Bland; great grandchildren, Deon Henderson, Jr., Dominique Henderson, Devon Hawkins, Sr., Malaia Bland; nieces and nephews; a host of other relatives and friends