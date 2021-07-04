Betty Rene York Brown, retired educator and Boy Scout leader, dies at 83 years old

Betty Rene York Brown

When members of Second Baptist Church walked into the sanctuary it was Betty Rene York Brown who met them with a warm embrace.

Brown served her church community in any way she could. On Sunday’s it was as an usher.

“She was the first person to greet you and she’d make you feel welcomed while directing you to your seat,” Brown’s daughter, Warennetta Wilson said.

In 1985, Brown was presented with the opportunity to serve her Second Baptist Church community presented itself in another way, Wilson said, this time as the leader of Boy Scout Troop Six.

“Being a single parent, she knew the importance of a good role model and having a male figure in her son’s life,” Wilson said. “Her main purpose was being a leader in her Black son’s life.”

Brown died on June 8. She was 83 years old.

She dedicated her time to the Boy Scouts, serving as a leader, using her role to provide the missing link of structure to neighborhood youth.

Family said Brown was the kind of person who wanted others to reach high. She saw the Boy Scouts as the perfect opportunity to inspire. She also enjoyed camping with her troop, family said, often spending 10 days in Osceola, Missouri, to give them the opportunity to attend camp.

“She wanted to make sure every one of her children and grandchildren had her leadership and direction,” Wilson said.

Betty Rene York Brown

Brown was born on Sept. 25, 1937, the daughter of Joseph and Bessie Mae Anderson York in Warren, Arkansas.

Her education began at Bradley County School. She graduated Salutatorian of her high school class in 1955.

It was in her home town of Warren, Arkansas, where Brown dedicated her life to Christ at Bethel A.M.E. Church. After relocating to Kansas City, Missouri, she became a member of Second Baptist Church.

“My mother believed in putting the Lord first and foremost. Doing that, everything else fell into place,” Wilson said.

In addition to serving on the Usher Board at Second Baptist Church, Brown also worked in the junior high school Sunday department and was the secretary of the Trustee Board for several years, among other roles.

Brown’s faithful service to her church home was the leadership Boy Scout Troop Six needed. After serving as Scout Leader, Brown remained with the organization as the Troop Committee Chairperson.

“She was always about doing the right thing,” Wilson said.

Through the Heart of America Boy Scout Council (HOAC), Brown received the Award of Merit for volunteer service, in addition to the Silver Beaver Award, the highest honor that Scouting bestows on a volunteer worker.

Brown was also inducted into the Tribe of Mic-O-Say, an honor society used by two local councils of the Boy Scouts of America, Heart of America Council and Pony Express Council, as Honorary Honored Woman. Her Tribal name was Honored Woman Mother of Wise Prowling Red Fox.

While a Scout Leader for Troop Six, Betty worked at Western Electric Company (now AT&T) for more than 15 years. She went back to school later in life, receiving her associate degree in applied science from Penn Valley Community Center. Brown then worked for Kansas City Public Schools as a paraprofessional for many years.

“We found kids at school who needed special attention. She’d make sure she provided them with one-on-one attention. That’s what God put on her heart,” Linda Bey, Brown’s co-worker and close friend said.

The two worked at Faxon Montessori School, and became like family over the years.

“I have a daycare here that she enjoyed coming to and keeping the kids,” Bey said. “She was mother-loving and a mother figure. She loved children.”

Brown also loved to travel, patronize businesses within the Black community, collect elephants and read books. Brown was a member of the Ebony Sisters of the Spirit Book Club.

“She was an angel,” Bey said.

Brown is survived by two daughters; Warrenetta Wilson and Michelle Williams; son, Kenneth Williams, Sr.; two brothers, Robert York and George Miller; seven grandchildren; five great grandchildren; great-great granddaughter, Dream Carter; and a host of relatives and friends.

Other remembrances

Loyse McClunie

Loyse Adele McClunie

Loyse Adele McClunie, retired baker for Kansas City School District died on June 24. She was 98.

McClunie was born on June 21, 1923, in Cleveland, Arkansas. She was the fifth of eleven children born to the union of Robert and Blanchie Meeks.

On March 9, 1946, she married George McClunie. Together, they had seven children.

McClunie worked in the school district for more than 19 years as a baker for two elementary schools. She was known for her homemade cinnamon rolls and pizza.

She was a member of Metropolitan A.M.E. Zoom Church where she was appointed to the position of Deaconess. She was also a member of the adult choir and overseer of sending cards to the sick and shut in.

She was an avid giver to people in need and nature conservation, donating to many charities such as A Soldiers Wish, Wounded Warriors Project, Doctor’s Without Borders, The Tuskegee Airmen National Museum, Food for the Poor, World Villages for Children, Make A Wish Foundation, and many more.

McClunie is survived by four daughters; Geraldine Simmons, Vivian Young, Carmeleta Faye McClunie and Marsha Ellis; one son, Rickey Laron McClunie; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and close friends.

Mildred Powell

Mildred Powell

Mildred “Mema” Powell, former educator, died on June 9. She was 93.

Powell was born on Sept. 18, 1927, to R.C. and Ida Mustiful in Taylor, Arkansas. She was one of 13 children.

She grew up in Taylor, Arkansas, attending St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church where she dedicated her life to Christ at an early age.

Affectionately called “Mema,” Powell attended and graduated from Henry C. Yeager High School in 1946. She then attended Arkansas Agricultural, Mechanical & Normal College, now known as the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff and a historically Black college.

While in college, Powell met the love her life, Henry Powell, a retired WWII veteran and automotive instructor at the university. Together they had two children, Clark Sr. and Jacquelyn Powell.

After moving to Kansas City, she worked at Betty Rose Suits and Coats. She worked at the upscale women’s clothing factory for 40 years. She later enrolled in the University of Missouri – Kansas City’s Women’s Center Employment Program, earning a position at De La Salle Education Center as an office assistant. She was also a paraprofessional at Attucks Elementary School. Family says Powell loved children, reading, and teaching. She was able to combine all three when she promoted to Assistant Librarian.

She is survived by her daughter Jackie Powell; daughter-in-law, Paulette Powell; granddaughters, Cicely Enyard and Rachel Whitfield; a grandson, Clark Powell II; one sister; Johnnie Belle and a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends and church family.