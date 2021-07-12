Songbirds are mysteriously dying in 9 states; officials ask Missourians to be on watch

A mysterious illness is killing songbirds, such as this blue jay, in nine Eastern and Midwestern states and Washington D.C. The Missouri Department of Conservation says there’s no indication the illness is affecting birds in Missouri, but people are encouraged to be on the lookout for groups of sick and dead birds and report them to WildlifeHealth@mdc.mo.gov. Missouri Department of Conservation

Songbirds are dying from a mysterious disease in eastern and midwestern states and conservation officials are asking Missourians to be on the lookout for, and report groups of dead and sick birds.

The illness was first recognized in May in and around Washington D.C., according to a story in Science magazine. Since then researchers have found hundreds of cases in at least a dozen species of birds.

So far, avian and wildlife experts with the Missouri Department of Conservation have not received similar reports and there are no indications of unexplained deaths or illnesses in Missouri’s wild birds, the conservation department said in a news release.

“Though we have not observed the mysterious bird illness in Missouri, we remain on the lookout for any unusual reports,” said Jasmine Batten, Wildlife Health Program supervisor for the conservation department. “We are also asking the public to be watchful and report groups of dead and sick birds.”

Though many species have been affected, the most common reported species are fledgling common grackles, blue jays, European starlings and American robins. No human health or domestic livestock and poultry issues have been reported, the conservation department said.

The cause of death is unknown but symptoms have included crusty or puffy eyes, seizures, shaking and other abnormal behavior, according to the conservation department.

Scientists have ruled out Salmonella bacterial, several families of viruses and Trichomonas parasites, according to Science magazine.

With no signs of sick or dying birds in Missouri, conservation officials are not recommending that people take down bird feeders or waterers.

However, they do recommend:

People report groups of sick or dead birds to WildlifeHealth@mdc.mo.gov.

If you see sick or dead birds at your feeders, take them down immediately and clean with a solution of one-part bleach to nine-parts water and allow them to air dry completely.

Because birds can transmit diseases to each other, birdwatchers are reminded to:

Disinfect feeders with a solution of 10% bleach at least monthly.

Regularly clean the area around feeders by raking or shoveling up seed hull piles.

Provide fresh food and water.

Consider multiple feeders and spread them out to prevent crowding.

For questions or to report groups of sick or dead birds, email WildlifeHealth@mdc.mo.gov. To read more about Missouri’s native birds and the role they play in the ecosystem go to https://mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/activities/birdwatching/why-should-we-care-about-birds.