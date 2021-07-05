Local

Kansas City police looking for 74-year-old man with Alzheimer’s reported missing

Jesse Wilson, 74, was last seen July 2 at 4885 Eastwood Trafficway driving a 2010 silver Toyota Matrix with a black hood.
The Kansas City Police Department asked the public for help Monday to find Jesse Wilson, a 74-year-old man who is reported missing and endangered.

Wilson, who has Alzheimer’s disease, was last seen driving a 2010 silver Toyota Matrix with a black hood. Police said he might be trying to make his way to the Tulsa, Oklahoma, area.

He was last seen at noon on Friday, July 2, at 4885 Eastwood Trafficway.

Police described Wilson as being Black, 6 feet tall, weighing 129 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

If you see him or know anything about his whereabouts, police ask that you call 911.

Lisa Gutierrez
Lisa Gutierrez writes about medical and health-related issues for The Kansas City Star. She is a Kansas native and veteran of five newsrooms. She was a caregiver for her husband, who had dementia, until he died in July 2019.
