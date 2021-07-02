Kansas City police seek help finding missing 11-year-old girl last seen Friday evening

Kiosha Mitchell, 11, went missing around 6:30 p.m. Friday in the area of 28th Street and Monroe Avenue, according to Kansas City police. Anyone with information of her whereabouts is asked to contact police.

The Kansas City Police Department is asking for help finding a missing runaway 11-year-old girl last seen Friday evening by her family in the Ingleside neighborhood.

Kiosha Mitchell was last seen around 6:30 p.m. in the area of 28th Street and Monroe Avenue, said Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman for the police department. She was wearing an orange or yellow shirt, a pair of cut-off blue-jean shorts and red, white and blue flip flops.

She is about 5-foot-5 and weighs approximately 130 pounds, according to police. Her family is greatly concerned for her safety, police said.

The department is asking anyone with information to call 911 or contact the missing person unit at 816-234-5136.