Terrible scorecard for Kansas City police ‘says it all,’ civil rights leaders declare

Community leaders on Friday said they were not surprised that the Kansas City Police Department ranked 495 out of 500 departments in a recent study by police accountability activists.

They said the Police Scorecard, a project by activist Samuel Sinyangwe and a team of data scientists and others from across the U.S., shines a light on problems of police violence and racial discrimination that they have been talking about for years.

The study —based on state and federal databases, public records requests to local police departments and media reports— found that between 2012 and 2020 Kansas City police had more killings per arrest than 98% of similar-sized departments nationwide.

In Kansas City, a Black person was 4.3 times more likely than a white person to be killed by police in the years 2013-2020, the research showed.

Gwendolyn Grant, president of the Urban League of Greater Kansas City, said she was not surprised by the findings “at all.” She said her organization has tried to bring light to issues such as use of deadly force from the police and how it affects the Black community in Kansas City.

The report further validates those concerns, she said.

“We have consistently brought forward clear evidence that KCPD overpolices in the Black community, that they continue to employ broken window theory of policing, which is ineffective, that they consistently violate the civil rights of Black Kansas Citians, that they operate without transparency, and accountability, that the Board of police Commissioner’s refuses to hold the chief and the police department accountable,” Grant said. “So the report just pretty much says it all.”

Dr. Vernon Howard, Jr., president at the Southern Christian Leadership Conference of Greater Kansas City, said the data in the study was shocking and appalling.

But, he said, it reflects the reality of how local law enforcement has failed many communities.

“This information that you see from an external, outside, independent source is reflective of the pain and the suffering that our communities undergo every day with law enforcement in this city.” Howard said.

Reached for comment Friday about the concerns of community leaders, Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a police spokesman, provided a written statement saying police officials reviewed the study and had concerns about its validity.

“A review of this data with our partners who professionally research and study the field of criminal justice leaves many questions about completeness, validity, and methods of information gathering, as well as comparison and analysis,” Becchina wrote in an email to The Star. “Those questions are not clearly answered, nor explained, on the website.”

Police complaints

The study concluded that from 2013-2019, more than half of arrests were for low-level offenses.

In those years, only 3% of the civilian complaints against the police were sustained, according to the report.

Community leaders said Kansas City as a whole, including the civic and business community, should be concerned about this report and the issues it highlighted. Grant said the civil rights leaders shouldn’t be left alone dealing with this matter.

“So something needs to be done,” Grant said. “And hopefully, this will be a wake up call to those who have just been silent while we’ve been making these claims over and over again, about just how extensive this problem is in Kansas City.”

Local activist Sheryl Ferguson said she had been in the fight for social justice since 2019 and the information from the report wasn’t new to her. But, she said, she hopes the study will serve to communicate it to Kansas Citians.

“I’m just thankful that now the city has a chance to read the truth and know the truth and get this truth outside of even someone like myself providing it so maybe they’ll actually read, listen and understand we have a police problem,” Ferguson said.

Based on his experience, Howard said he doesn’t expect the findings from the study to lead to a change.

“We have been making the case that there needs to be allocation of funds to get to the root causes of violence and crime, as opposed to increasing funds in an approach to law enforcement that no longer works, that is antiquated, and that is a failure,” he said.

“We’ve been saying this. There is no reason for us to have confidence that this report would change minds, change hearts. We hope and pray it does, but there is nothing that gives us confidence.”