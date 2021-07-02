Planning to buy fireworks this weekend in Kansas City? ‘You probably waited too long’

Anthony Lopez, left, and his son, Mark, 11, load up on fireworks for a Fourth of July celebration while shopping Friday at Save-U-More Fireworks in Kansas City, Kansas. Many fireworks stands are running short on inventory this year. Teri Eickhoff, part owner at Save-U-More, said that she had received two offers to buy her entire inventory from other dealers because they had not yet received their orders. rsugg@kcstar.com

Matt Sprouse typically runs four Big Matt’s Fireworks stands in the Kansas City area. This year, he’s running two — one in Lee’s Summit and one in Blue Springs.

He knew going into the season that supply shortages meant it would be more difficult to stock four locations. Even with half as much space to fill, he might have to close up shop July 4.

“I normally always have enough inventory to stay open the day of the 5th at my Blue Springs location,” Sprouse said. “I’m anticipating that I will probably sell out, and it will be the night of the 4th sometime.”

Like many other industries, fireworks are facing a nationwide shortage this year. Shipping and production issues have limited selections and caused prices to increase. And in Missouri and Kansas, two of the biggest firework-buying states in the country, demand is outpacing the limited supply.

Gene McClung, owner of Big Macs Fireworks, ordered 10 containers of fireworks ahead of the season. By the time he was ready to open his tent, he had only received three. He supplemented what was missing through wholesalers, but he’s still running short of the demand.

“It’s getting impossible to keep up with it right now,” he said.

Big items like artillery shells and assortment bundles are already running short at many stands. Small items with high demand, like parachutes, Roman candles and fountains smoke bombs, may be tough to find as well.

“My opinion is that if people wait until the day of the 4th like they typically do, a lot of folks are going to be disappointed in the selection that they have,” Sprouse said.

Many buyers started stocking up early, as news of the shortage spread, Sprouse said. He estimated his early business was up 30% from a year ago.

Jami Kay, owner of Fireworks KC, said the shortage is due at least in part to peoples’ desire to get out and celebrate.

“Business is great, it is booming,” Kay said. “People are buying early, and they’re buying big orders.”

The demand is expected to continue into the weekend.

It was the same story last year, despite the pandemic. On July 4, 2020, the check-out line at Save-U-More Fireworks was so long it wrapped around the building, with people waiting in it for two hours or more.

A similar scene played out across the country: As many public celebrations were canceled, people bought more fireworks than ever. There’s no telling whether this year will break records, but Save-U-More part-owner Teri Eickhoff expects to see something similar.

“We’ve been busier, but we haven’t seen the crowd yet,” Eickhoff said. “We still hear a lot of people are waiting to come this weekend because they don’t get paid until today. . . I do still think we’re going to be extremely busy.”

The shortage means shoppers will likely pay a higher price as well. Specific increases depend on the store and the product, but stand owners said most items are up 20% to 25%. Some stands ate part of the cost, though they had to make other concessions, like McClung halting discounts for customers paying in cash.

“It’s almost like going and buying a car,” Sprouse said. “Be prepared for that first sticker shock moment.”

For those who have yet to buy their fireworks for the year, the advice was unanimous: Start shopping as soon as possible.

“If you plan on shopping this weekend, you probably waited too long,” McClung said.

That doesn’t mean you’ll be completely out of luck if you have yet to buy. Many stands will still have at least some fireworks available going into Sunday; they’ll just be much more limited.

“I don’t want to say that they’re not going to be able to come in and get fireworks to shoot off for their family celebrations; they will. They will be able to leave with a good fireworks show,” Kay said. “But they won’t necessarily get the variety of items that would be available if they came earlier.”