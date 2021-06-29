Local
Independence police officer suffers broken bone after crashing department motorcycle
An Independence police officer crashed a department motorcycle and suffered a broken bone Saturday, according to the police department.
The officer was on duty Saturday afternoon when he drove over a slick substance at the intersection of Lee’s Summit Road and Truman Road.
He lost control and “laid the bike down,” the police department posted Monday on social media.
The officer broke a bone, but was expected to recover, the department said.
