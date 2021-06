An explosion and the resulting fire at a duplex in the 7500 block of Englewood Avenue in Raytown Monday night left the structure heavily damaged. Several people were injured in the blast.

Several local agencies along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were at the scene investigating the cause of the explosion.

Here are photos and a video from the scene.

A duplex in the 7500 block of Englewood Avenue in Raytown exploded and caught fire Monday evening, June 28, 2021. Several people were injured, according to police. Shelly Yang syang@kcstar.com

The remains of the duplex that exploded in the 7500 block of Englewood Avenue, as seen Tuesday, June 29, 2021 in Raytown. Rebecca Slezak rslezak@kcstar.com

Raytown firefighters look over the scene after a duplex exploded in 7500 block of Englewood Avenue, Raytown, Monday, June 28, 2021 in Raytown, Mo. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Rebecca Slezak rslezak@kcstar.com

Raytown firefighters and police look over the scene after a duplex exploded in 7500 block of Englewood Avenue, Monday, June 28, 2021 in Raytown, Mo. The cause of the fire is still under investigation Rebecca Slezak rslezak@kcstar.com

