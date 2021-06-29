ATF joins state and local officials to investigate explosion at Raytown duplex

Raytown firefighters spray water on a duplex that exploded in the 7500 block of Englewood Avenue, Monday, June 28, 2021 in Raytown. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. rslezak@kcstar.com

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has joined state and local officials to investigate an explosion and fire at a Raytown duplex that injured several people.

ATF, Raytown police and fire and the Missouri Fire Marshal’s Office will return to the duplex in the 7500 block of Englewood Avenue Tuesday morning once a search warrant is obtained for the property, said John Ham, public information officer for the ATF’s Kansas City Field Division.

“It is standard procedure in fire and explosion investigations such as this for law enforcement to secure a warrant before beginning our examination of the scene,” Ham said in an email.

The explosion and resulting fire occurred shortly before 7 p.m. reducing roughly half of the duplex to rubble. The dead-end road was cordoned off by police police tape.

Authorities have released no cause for the explosion. The number of people injured and the extent of their injuries also is unknown.

One woman who lives nearby and asked not to be identified said she was driving in the area when the explosion went off.

She saw roughly two dozen people running and screaming as several loud bangs rang out. She called her husband a half mile down the road, she said, who also heard a “loud boom.” She caught a glimpse of the damage.

“I thought, ‘That house is gone,’” she said.