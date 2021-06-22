Lee’s Summit police identify driver killed in single-car crash Monday

A woman was killed Monday after crashing her vehicle, which rolled several times, near U.S. 50 Highway and Blackwell Road.

The Lee’s Summit woman has been identified as 31-year-old Brittnee E. McDonald, police said on Tuesday.

When emergency crews arrived on scene they found a black Toyota FJ Cruiser, which authorities said appeared to have rolled several times. McDonald was pronounced dead at the scene. They also found a male passenger in the vehicle.

The passenger, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash.