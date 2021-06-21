Driver killed in single-car crash in Lee’s Summit that sent passenger to hospital

Emergency crews in Lee’s Summit responded to a fatal accident Monday afternoon near U.S. 50 Highway and Blackwell Road.

When authorities arrived on scene they found a black Toyota FJ Cruiser which appeared to have rolled several times. The driver, a woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. They also found a male passenger in the vehicle, who was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash.

The identification of the driver will be released after relatives are notified.