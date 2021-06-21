Local

Missouri Highway Patrol resumes search for missing boater who dove into Smithville Lake

Smithville Lake marina.
Members of the Missouri Highway Patrol have resumed their search for a missing boater who dove into Smithville Lake to retrieve an item that had fallen overboard, a spokesman said Monday.

The woman, believed to be in her 30s and from the Kansas City area, disappeared under the water around 4 p.m. Sunday and didn’t resurface, said Sgt. Bill Lowe, a spokesman for the Missouri Highway Patrol’s Troop A.

“We haven’t determined if after she dove in if she hit her head or what happened,” Lowe said. “She didn’t resurface.”

The vessel she was in struck an underwater object as it was slowly moving to a boat ramp near the Collins Road Bridge, the highway patrol said.

Rescuers suspended the search for her Sunday as night fell, Lowe said. The search resumed about 7:30 a.m. Monday.

