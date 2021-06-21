Air conditioners to get a break in Kansas City as cooler weather moves into metro

The Kansas City metro will get a cool break Monday after seeing more than a week of summer heat that sent temperatures soaring into the 90s.

Temperatures are expected to be 10 to 15 degrees below normal after a strong cold front move through the region overnight, bringing strong to severe thunderstorms to parts of the metro, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

High temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid-70s on Monday. The normal temperature for this time of year is 86 degrees.

The air quality forecast for Monday is “Green,” which means the air quality is healthy, according to the Mid-America Regional Council’s SkyCast.

“Perfect night to open up the windows and air out the house with dry air mass, clear skies and light winds temperatures are expected to fall back into the 50s,” the weather service said in its forecast discussion.

Temperatures will slowly warm this week reaching the upper to lower 80s on Tuesday and the mid- to upper 80s on Wednesday. Mostly dry conditions are expected until Thursday afternoon.

Below normal temperatures and slightly below normal precipitation is more likely for the last few days of June into the first week of July, according to the weather service.