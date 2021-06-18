Part of Kansas City’s downtown loop to close overnight Friday for pavement repairs

The ramp from northbound Interstate 35 to eastbound Interstate 70 in the northwest side of Kansas City’s downtown loop will close overnight Friday for pavement repairs, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Work on the ramp will begin at 9 p.m. Friday and continue until about 6 a.m. Saturday.

While crews repair the pavement, northbound I-35 traffic will be shifted to the right lanes at 20th Street and ultimately routed onto Interstate 670. Northbound I-35 will be closed at I-670 as well.

The right lane of northbound I-35 will be closed just before 12th Street, with all traffic coming from westbound I-670 being diverted to westbound I-70 over the Lewis and Clark Viaduct. The ramp from 12th Street to northbound I-35 will be closed.

During the road work, drivers are asked to be patient and use the zipper merge to take turns at merge points.